Santa will pay a visit to Ludington and Scottville this weekend.
Along with Mrs. Claus, Santa will be in Ludington from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, they'll visit all blocks south of Ludington Avenue and the Fourth Ward, and on Saturday, they'll visit all blocks north of Ludington Avenue.
The Clauses will keep their distance from the public this year and won't make any stops, but they will be out spreading Christmas cheer, along with the Ludington Fire Department.
Santa's appearance in Scottville is set for Sunday. He'll have help from the Scottville Fire Department and the city police, who will escort him through town starting at 6 p.m.