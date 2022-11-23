The Old Kirke Museum In Manistee will hold its annual Scandinavian Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.
Along with the traditionally decorated sanctuary, the Old Kirke's Lower Exhibit Hall will be filled with the "Tiny Towns & Trains II" exhibit and an exhibit on the Scandinavian stavekirkes as well as the permanent display of the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The former sanctuary will have a Christmas tree representing each of the Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — decorated in the traditional manner of each country.
Scandinavian treats will be served alongside Danish Jule Aften plates, a Danish tradition since the 19th century.
The "Tiny Towns and Trains II" seasonal exhibit exemplifies the Christmas tradition that began with the Moravian Putz and continues to this day with both cardboard and ceramic villages and trains from the tiny N-scale to the large G-scale, all of which will be on display.
The stavkirke exhibit tells the story of these medieval wooden Christian church buildings once common in Scandinavia. The name derives from the building's structure of post and lintel construction, a type of timber framing where the load-bearing ore-pine posts are called stafr in Old Norse.
Everyone is invited to come to the Olde Kirke Museum, housed in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America, at 304 Walnut St., in Manistee.
For more information, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum's Facebook page.