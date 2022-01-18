Scatena named adviser to International Art Materials Association Board
Jim Scatena of Ludington was appointed to the International Art Materials Association board of directors as an adviser.
In his previous role as chairman of the board of the Association For Creative Industries, Scatena led the efforts to merge the two organizations and was subsequently appointed to the new board of directors.
With more than 40 years of experience in the craft and hobby industry, Scatena also served as president and CEO of FloraCraft Corporation in Ludington. Scatena retired from FloraCraft in 2017 after 20 years in that leadership role. Previously he was the vice president and general manager of Wilton Enterprises and director of sales and marketing at Binney & Smith, the parent company of Crayola brand products.
Scatena served in leadership roles with the Hobby Industry Association, the Association of Crafts & Creative Industries and the Craft and Hobby Association.
Scatena has been very active in local organizations and is currently a member of the West Shore Community College Foundation board. Jim serves on the board of directors at Metalworks as well as the Help Heal Veterans in Winchester, California. He served on the board of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for nine years.
The International Art Materials Association and serves members who are suppliers, retail sellers and influencers to the art materials industry. The association strategy is to provide members with the products, services and information needed grow and prosper.