The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception for its three July exhibits from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

"Scenes of Epworth" features more than 70 original pieces of artwork from a variety artist is displayed in the arts center’s main gallery. Among the artists taking part in the exhibit are Laurel Prafke, J.B. "Breck" Speed, Susan Mayo-Griffin, Marion Riedl, Ellen Niemann, Janet Richmond, Linda Sandow, Melissa Thomas, Laura E. Carter, Barbara Forgue, Julie Strabel, James Merkel and more.

LACA’s performance hall lobby gallery features artwork created by the students of Justin David Gustafson’s Sunday oil painting class. During this ongoing weekly class Gustafson teaches students a variety of techniques to use as they create one of a kind oil paintings.

Gustafson’s oil painting class is open to all skill levels and those interested in taking the class can join at any time.

The cost of the workshop is $35 per session for LACA members and $45 per session for non-members. All materials are supplied. To register, visit https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/oil-painting-w-justin-david-gustafson/674?cs=true&cst=custom.

LACA’s plein air group will showcase its work in the arts center’s unframed gallery throughout the month of July. The plein air group meets at a different location around Mason County and the surrounding area.

All of the July exhibits at LACA will be on display through July 30 and feature many works of art that are for sale.

Friday’s artist reception is free to attend and will feature drinks and food from chef Berry Sherlock as well as an opportunity to meet many of the artists exhibiting artwork in the exhibits.

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.