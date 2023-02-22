The following schools are closed for Thursday, Feb. 23:

  • Baldwin Community Schools
  • Casman Academy - Manistee
  • Chalkheadz Training Center
  • Flipstar Gymnastics 
  • Fountain Child Development Center
  • Gateway 2 Success Academy
  • Hart Public Schools
  • Lakeshore Food Club
  • Ludington Area Public Schools; LES Family Night will be rescheduled; extra curricular activities will be decided Thursday morning 
  • Ludington Area Catholic Schools
  • Ludington Covenant Christian School
  • Manistee Catholic Central Schools
  • Manistee Area Public Schools
  • Manistee Trinity Lutheran School
  • Mason County Central Schools; games postponed until Saturday 
  • Mason County Eastern Schools
  • Mason County Meals on Wheels
  • Oceana County Council on Aging
  • Pentwater Public School
  • Scottville Area Senior Center
  • Shelby Public Schools
  • Walkerville Public Schools
  • West Shore ESD and CTE Programs

