The following schools are closed for Thursday, Feb. 23:
- Baldwin Community Schools
- Casman Academy - Manistee
- Chalkheadz Training Center
- Flipstar Gymnastics
- Fountain Child Development Center
- Gateway 2 Success Academy
- Hart Public Schools
- Lakeshore Food Club
- Ludington Area Public Schools; LES Family Night will be rescheduled; extra curricular activities will be decided Thursday morning
- Ludington Area Catholic Schools
- Ludington Covenant Christian School
- Manistee Catholic Central Schools
- Manistee Area Public Schools
- Manistee Trinity Lutheran School
- Mason County Central Schools; games postponed until Saturday
- Mason County Eastern Schools
- Mason County Meals on Wheels
- Oceana County Council on Aging
- Pentwater Public School
- Scottville Area Senior Center
- Shelby Public Schools
- Walkerville Public Schools
- West Shore ESD and CTE Programs