The following schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 10:
- Manistee Area Public Schools including Trinity Lutheran School
A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 11:42 pm
