The following schools are closed for Friday, Feb. 17:
- Mason County Eastern
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
