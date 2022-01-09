The following school districts are closed for Monday, Jan. 10:
- Mason County Central Schools
- Mason County Eastern Schools
- Ludington Area Schools
- Manistee Area Public Schools and Trinity Lutheran
- Manistee Catholic
Variable clouds with snow showers. High 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 9, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
