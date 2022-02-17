The following school districts are closed for Thursday, Feb. 17:
- Mason County Central
- Mason County Eastern
- Pentwater
Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 8:02 am
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
