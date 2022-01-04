The following school districts are closed for Jan. 5 because of inclement weather:
- Mason County Central Schools
- Mason County Eastern Schools
- Pentwater Public Schools
- Hart Public Schools
Periods of snow. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 2:12 am
