A Scottville couple welcomed the first baby of 2021 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Friday afternoon.

Waylan Dean Yoder was born at 2:01 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 22.5 inches to Wilmer and Regina Yoder.

All through Regina’s pregnancy, she and her husband were having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was hoping the pandemic would be over by the time I delivered,” Regina stated in a news release by the hospital.

Waylan is the couple’s second child, his older sister.

Wilmer and Regina said they haven’t really given much thought to the pandemic or what effect it might have on their pregnancy and delivery. Wilmer said the pandemic and healthcare restrictions related to it didn’t affect them when it came to Regina’s prenatal appointments because he wasn’t able to attend them due to work.

“I was too busy with work and everything,” Wilmer stated in the release. “I knew winter was coming and I had to save my money. Right now though, we’re not working. It’s been a rough winter. I do construction. We’ve got a couple of contracts signed already to go again, but I figure on another month, month and a half before I start working.”

COVID-19 did affect the number of visitors the Yoder family can have while in the hospital.

“We are able to have one visitor,” stated Regina.

“It’s going to be Regina’s sister,” Wilmer stated.

The couple was inspired by a couple of different people in their lives for young Waylan’s name.

“His first name is from Waylon Jennings,” stated Wilmer. “I grew up in Iowa, and we had a good friend there named Dean. After my dad passed away, Dean was unfortunately killed by a team of mules. When one of my brothers had his little boy, he had two names picked out, using both of (his son’s) grandpa’s names, so I was like, ‘OK; I can name my boy Waylon Dean.’ And that’s how we came up with it.”

While the Yoders had to work around the pandemic in some ways, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s Family Birthing Center also had to make some adjustments.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal operations,” stated Cindi Burden, a nurse who works as charge nurse in the center, in the release. “All of our patients right now get rapid tests for the COVID-19 virus when they come in. We wear masks around every patient, of course, and all of the PPE that is required depending on each patient’s clinical status."