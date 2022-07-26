Scottville Downtown Development Authority Chair Joe Knowles issued a statement following Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, during which members of the Optimist Club Board addressed concerns about city leaders “undermining” the DDA’s planned community center and park project at the Optimist grounds.
The Scottville Optimists donated half the value of Optimist Hall to the DDA for the development of a park area, a sculpture commemorating the Scottville Clown Band and renovations to the Optimist building itself, as well as the Clown Band Shell, which is located on the grounds.
Knowles, who is also president of the Scottville Optimists, issued a statement Tuesday morning in which he echoed similar sentiments to those read by Optimist Club Vice President Julie Van Dyke during Monday’s meeting. He writes that his statement was written with the intention of “sharing information regarding the Scottville Optimist Park & Sculpture project that has actively been in the plans of the Scottville DDA over the past several years.”
“As the letter from the Scottville Optimist Club stated, it is my understanding that city leadership other than myself or our DDA board members have in fact been exploring alternative options for the future use of the building outside of our originally intended purchase agreement from the Optimist Club,” he stated.
Following Monday’s city commission meeting, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that the city had been approached by a developer — a nonprofit organization interested in expanding and potentially developing on the Optimist grounds — but he stressed that no decisions had been made and the matter had not been brought up at any city committee or official city entity.
Newkirk also stated that the development of the park and renovations to Optimist Hall remain under the DDA’s purview.
Knowles stated in his letter that the alternative options were “explored and begun without the knowledge of myself or the DDA board.”
“Although alternative plans that benefit the City of Scottville, its residents and our local businesses are always something that should be discussed, the actions of several members of the commission and leadership of the city appear on the face of it to be inappropriate given the status of the current community center project,” Knowles wrote. “The Scottville Optimist Park & Sculpture Project is a community project that has been collaborated on by and with several of the strongest local charitable organizations in and throughout Mason County.”
Knowles stated that the “action to manipulate the previous plan has caused great harm to not only this existing project but the future of other collaborative efforts in Scottville,” adding, “I am resolved to work toward a resolution of this current situation and work closely with the Scottville Optimist Club to alleviate their concerns moving into the future.
“I am also resolved to continue forward with this project in my effort to support those organizations, businesses and individuals who have given financial contributions to this planned community center.”
Contributions to the project include a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County; the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, which is also offering a match on donations up to $50,000; the Scottville Clown Band; Smith & Eddy Insurance; and individual donors.”
Knowles said he a collaborative discussion between “all parties involved” should be the “foremost concern at this time.”
“Open conversation is what is greatly needed, and although this communication … may no doubt create friction and conflict, if allowed, I personally would like to continue to work on behalf of the businesses in downtown Scottville and other organizations that continue place their support in our project and others like it.”