PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Scottville man after a car chase through a handful of parking lots and damaging a police cruiser late Saturday night.

Enrice Domingo Morin, 27, 214 Taylors Court, Scottville, was arraigned Monday on a felony count fleeing and eluding an officer, five felony counts of resisting and opposing a police officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.

He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bonds.

According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, the man was behind the wheel of a red Ford hatchback that was allegedly traveling 87 mph in a 40 mph zone eastbound on U.S. 10 at Pere Marquette Highway at 10:14 p.m., Saturday. A deputy that recorded the speed attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle went eastbound and went into the parking lot of West Coast Car Wash.

“The suspect vehicle (traveled) through the parking lot of the car wash, around the building and back onto U.S. 10 westbound,” Cole stated in the release. “The vehicle then attempted to elude deputies by cutting into the Comfort Inn parking lot, drive at high speed through the hotel parking lot and behind the hotel.”

A second deputy arrived to assist the first, pulling into the eastside of the building.

“The suspect vehicle drove head-on into the second deputy causing a collision,” Cole stated in the release. “No injuries were reported in the crash. The patrol car sustained moderate damage and the suspect vehicle considerable damage.”

The damaged deputy’s vehicle was a Dodge Charger, and Cole said the estimated costs from the damaged vehicle are not completed, yet.

The man then exited his vehicle and ran, Cole stated in the release. The man reached the parking lot of the Big Boy restaurant where the pair of deputies attempted to take him into custody.

“He resisted, fighting through a taser deployment and causing minor injuries to both deputies,” Cole stated.

After he was apprehended, the man was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a blood draw. According to the release, the man allegedly assaulted a third deputy as a laboratory technician drew blood. The deputy injured his hand, Cole said.

According to the release, Morin also had warrants for his arrest for being a parole obsconder from the State of Michigan, domestic violence third offense from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and fleeing and eluding from the Ludington Police Department.

Morin was also arraigned Monday on the felony count of fleeing and eluding a police officer from the March 5 alleged incident with the Ludington Police Department, according to court records.

In a third case, Morin was arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence from an alleged incident Nov. 29, 2021, according to court records.

Morin was on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections. According to the MDOC’s Offender Tracking Information System, he previously served time with the MDOC for a guilty plea of prisoner possession weapons in Chippewa County and three guilty pleas in Mason County: delivery/manufacturing a narcotic/cocaine less than 50 grams, attempting to burn other real property and breaking and entering a building with intent.

The Ludington Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.