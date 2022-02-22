SCOTTVILLE — A Scottville man was arrested on a three-count warrant in connection with an incident that took place Monday night in the City of Scottville.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy stated officers attempted to contact the man in regard to felony warrants from another county at 7:53 p.m. in the 300 block of East Broadway Street in Scottville. He said the man was in his home, and he started to be “non-compliant” with officers.
The chief stated officers attempted to place him under arrest, but a physical struggle took place. After the struggle, officers were able to place him under arrest.
Scottville officers were assisted by troopers of the Michigan State Police and deputies of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Neither the suspect or officers were injured during the incident.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.