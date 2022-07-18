A 49-year-old Scottville man was arrested Saturday for criminal sexual conduct first degree, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Kim Cole and Scottville Police Chief Matthew Murphy in a joint release stated that the Scottville Police Department requested assistance from his office in its investigation on July 12 for an incident in the City of Scottville.
“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and SPD conducted a joint investigation,” the pair stated. “Detectives, throughout the week, conducted interviews and collected potential evidence related to a sexual assault complaint.”
The release states both agencies are still conducting their investigation and more details will be released at a later time.