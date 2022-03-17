HAMLIN TWP. — A 35-year-old Scottville man was charged with murder and resisting and obstructing an officer Thursday after an incident in Hamlin Township.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged murder following an incident Wednesday night in the 6000 block of West Maple Street in Hamlin Township.

The man was arraigned Thursday in 79th District Court is Nicholas David Blough by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.

Blough, 3224 W. Johnson Road, was arraigned on two felony charges, with one count of open murder/homicide and one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to report that a person was stabbed at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday. The person who phoned into Mason-Oceana Dispatch stated a suspect fled the scene on foot.

“Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at approximately 7:27 p.m.,” stated Mason County Undersheriff Derrek Wilson in the release. “Shortly after arriving, a 71-year-old Ludington man was found deceased inside the residence.”

On Thursday afternoon, the victim was identified as Kenneth Lee Schweitzer, according to another release from Wilson.

Wilson stated that a search warrant was obtained for 6937 W. Maple St. Deputies are working with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to process the scene for evidence, while detectives have been conducting interviews with those involved.

Schweitzer’s actual cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy, Wilson stated. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Twenty-one minutes after deputies arrived at the scene, deputies located a man matching the description of the subject in the area of Culver Road and Sixth Street.

“Upon making contact, the subject fled on foot into a wooded area,” Wilson stated. “After a short foot pursuit, deputies were able to take the subject into custody.”

Wilson told the Daily News that Schweitzer and the suspect were not related, but they did know each other. He said the suspect did not live in the residence.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for at 1 p.m., March 30, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m., April 6, according to a custody order from 79th District Court. Wilson said no bond was set.

According to court documents, Blough was ordered to stay in custody at the Mason County Jail due to the seriousness of the offense.

Mason County deputies and detectives worked through the night, according to Wilson. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mason-Oceana 911, Hamlin Fire, Life EMS, Michigan State Police Hart Post, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Mason County Victims Services, Mason County Reserve Unit, Mason County K9 and Manistee Police Department.