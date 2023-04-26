The City of Scottville and the Michigan State University School of Planning, Design and Construction will present the “Activate Scottville” plan to promote active transportation and an active downtown at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Scottville Senior Center.
The event will last approximately one hour, and will be followed by a brief question-and-answer period by the students. The presentation is a requirement of the students’ practicum program.
Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that the collaboration between the city and MSU has been beneficial all around.
“This was a great opportunity for Scottville, and the program was funded by a Community Foundation for Mason County grant,” Newkirk stated in a release. “The group worked with Mason County Central Schools, residents, business owners and others to gather information and develop this plan. The analysis and recommendations presented will be used as a starting point for future projects and improvements in Scottville.”
Newkirk said the students’ work — which consisted of a walkability study and survey of transportation and safety issues during the late winter and early spring — would have cost “several thousand dollars” had it been conducted by a professional firm.
“These students are a diploma away from being professional city and regional planners, and to have five of them all working for Scottville was a tremendous asset to us,” Newkirk said. “In a city with many needs, this plan helps narrow our focus to those areas where we’ll get the best results from future projects.”