Some of the Scottville Optimist Club's board members hold up a check representing funds given to the local community so far in 2022. Pictured, from left, are Diane Watts, April Gajeski, Nancy Sanford, Joe Knowles and Mark Watts.

The Scottville Optimist Club, established in 1953, is pleased to announce that it has given donations totaling $6,000 to the local youth and community so far in 2022.

The club has donated to the Mason County Eastern library; Toys for Tots; Manistee County Child Advocacy Center; Great Lakes Energy Heart for Service; Kick Start to Career Program; Tri-Star Football; Mason County Central forensics; MCC JV and varsity baseball; and the Scottville DDA to support Flower Baskets, Island flower beds, flags and Christmas decorations along with the Scottville Community Park and Sculpture project.

Also, the club will be establishing a Scottville Optimist Donor Advised Fund within the Community Foundation for Mason County. Through the volunteer and fundraising activities, the Club has donated over $50,000 to local youth and community programs over the past 10 years.

Stay tuned for our Rifle Raffle and other fun activities. For more information consider joining as a member and volunteer. Visit the Scottville Optimists' Facebook page (@scottvilleoptimistclub) or contact Director Diane Watts at (616) 581-0052.

