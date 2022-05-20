The Scottville Optimist Club, established in 1953, is pleased to announce that it has given donations totaling $6,000 to the local youth and community so far in 2022.
The club has donated to the Mason County Eastern library; Toys for Tots; Manistee County Child Advocacy Center; Great Lakes Energy Heart for Service; Kick Start to Career Program; Tri-Star Football; Mason County Central forensics; MCC JV and varsity baseball; and the Scottville DDA to support Flower Baskets, Island flower beds, flags and Christmas decorations along with the Scottville Community Park and Sculpture project.
Also, the club will be establishing a Scottville Optimist Donor Advised Fund within the Community Foundation for Mason County. Through the volunteer and fundraising activities, the Club has donated over $50,000 to local youth and community programs over the past 10 years.
Stay tuned for our Rifle Raffle and other fun activities. For more information consider joining as a member and volunteer. Visit the Scottville Optimists' Facebook page (@scottvilleoptimistclub) or contact Director Diane Watts at (616) 581-0052.