Scottville Optimist Club’s Spring Sweepstakes concludes Tuesday
The Scottville Optimist Club’s spring fundraiser, dubbed Spring Sweepstakes, comes to a close Tuesday.
For $10 per entry, the prizes will help the winners get ready for warmer temperatures. The Spring Sweepstakes is hosted at https://scottville-optimist-club.betterworld.org/giveaways/spring-sweepstakes.
The first-place prize is a set of two foldable e-bikes. The bikes fold up small to fit in a car to take them on the go. Other features include speeds up to 15.5 mph, three speed modes and built-it lights. The value of the set is $1,200.
The second-place prize is an inflatable stand up paddle board kit. The kit includes a quality board, pump, paddle and carrying backpack. The paddle board donated by Paddle Sports Warehouse in Scottville and is valued at $530.
The third-place prize is a $300 gift card to Cottage Works.
All proceeds of the Spring Sweepstakes benefit Scottville Optimist Club. With the purpose of supporting local youth and community, Scottville Optimist Club was founded in 1953. For 70 years, the club has brought together optimistic people to help Mason County by fundraising, advocating, donating and volunteering.
“I love raising money to give back to our community, especially youth programming where it is needed most in our area,” stated Scottville Optimist Club Vice President Julie Van Dyke. “The club has donated more than $55,000 over the past 10 years to the Scottville and surrounding communities. It is an honor to work with this group to enhance and promote giving.”
Winners will be announced on social media Wednesday.