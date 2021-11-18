SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Optimist Club made two donations recently to organizations that benefit the youth in the area.
The club donated funds to help support FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens drive. According to a statement from Diane Watts of the Optimist Club, the donation will assist in filling gaps after the barrels of toys are collected for this year’s drive.
The club also donated funds to the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, which also serves youth in Mason County. The center provides services to children ages 3 to 18 when there are allegations of sexual abuse or severe physical abuse. The center works with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services and provides interviews of victims in a safe, child-focused environment. The center also can make referrals for medical exams and trauma therapy.
“We are one of 33 children’s advocacy centers in Michigan, and one of more than 900 in the country,” stated Manistee County Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Megan McCarthy in a press release. “Sadly, we have seen an increase in cases of abuse related to pandemic restrictions and stressors. We are proud of the work we do to help children in trauma in Mason County and Manistee, and we are so grateful for the support of the Scottville Optimist Club which will helps ensure that children receive the best possible care during times of crisis.”
The Scottville Optimist Club is nearing its 49th year of supporting youth and the community. For more about the club, visit www.scottvilleoptimistclub.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.