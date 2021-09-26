SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Police Department arrested two Mason County residents Friday afternoon on charges of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop, according to a release from the department.
The pair were later arraigned in 79th District Court on Saturday. Anthony Jordan Genta, 36, 555 N. Jackpine Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of improper plates from the 1:26 p.m. traffic stop at the intersection of East Broadway and Columbia Street in the City of Scottville.
Magistrate Glenn Jackson III set the bond at $10,000, cash only, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6.
His passenger was Alys Jean Benyo, 32, 2631 W. Conrad Road, Ludington. She was arraigned on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy. Jackson set her bond at $500, cash only, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6, too.
The Scottville Police Department was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff's Office's K9 unit, according to the release.