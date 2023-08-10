GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Thursday that U.S. District Judge Jane M. Beckering sentenced Amy Lucille Shanty, of Scottville, to 30 years in prison for creating multiple videos of child pornography after drugging and raping a young girl.
Co-defendant in this case, Michael James Walworth, of Scottville, was also sentenced to 30 years in June.
“The facts of this case are appalling,” stated U.S. Attorney Totten in the release. “My office is fully committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens. As this case demonstrates, we will hold those who harm our kids accountable.”
According to the release, a young girl visited Walworth and Shanty for years, who were supposed to be caring for her. Walworth and Shanty drugged the young girl and gave her gifts to coax her into engaging in sex acts with them. Walworth also set up hidden cameras in his home, which he used to capture the young girl while she was in the bathroom. When police executed a search warrant at the couple’s home, they also uncovered an extensive collection of child pornography on Walworth’s computer that he had downloaded over the internet.
The charges were from incidents that took place between February 2016 and October 2021 with a girl at Walworth’s residence in Scottville, the Daily News previously reported.
“This sentencing is a testament to HSI’s commitment along with our partners to identify, investigate and prosecute perpetrators who prey on innocent children in our communities,” stated HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar in the release. “It is my hope that this justice brings some measure of peace to the courageous survivors of Shanty and Walworth’s horrific crimes.”
According to online court records, Shanty also must pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim, a special assessment of $100 and another $5,000 for the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act. Upon Shanty's release, she will serve 10 years of supervised release.
Walworth was sentenced to pay $51,000 in restitution in June as well as the prison sentence. He also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release, the Daily News previously reported.
Walworth initially was charged with eight different crimes in federal court. The guilty plea of conspiracy to sexually exploit a minor was the result of an initial investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Scottville Police Department. In state court, Walworth was charged with 10 crimes, but those were dismissed on Feb. 14 when the federal charges were filed.
Shanty was never charged in state courts. She pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child. The charge was one of seven she faced, the Daily News previously reported.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, county prosecutor's offices, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement are working closely together to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, according to the release.
The partners in Project Safe Childhood work to educate local communities about the dangers of online child exploitation, and to teach children how to protect themselves. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit the following web site: www.projectsafechildhood.gov. Individuals with information or concerns about possible child exploitation should contact local law enforcement officials, according to the release.