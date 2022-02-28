The Mason County Road Commission is announcing that seasonal weight and speed restrictions are going into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5 until further notice. All County roads will be restricted by reducing the maximum axle load by 35% per axle and truck speeds should be reduced to 35 mph.
Weight and speed restrictions are enforced to minimize the damage caused during Michigan’s seasonal thaw.
For additional information, contact the Mason County Road Commission office at (231) 757-2882 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email permits@masoncountyroads.com.