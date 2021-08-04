HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post announced Wednesday afternoon that a crash late Monday night claimed its second life.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 11:41 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 south of Townline Road in Victory Township.

According to a press release from the state police, Brittini Goda, 31, of Manistee, died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash. Her 2 1/2-year-old daughter remains in the hospital.

According to a press release Tuesday, the preliminary investigation showed that a 2012 Nissan Murano crossed the centerline and struck a 2001 Buick Park Avenue head-on. The Nissan Murano was northbound U.S. 31 and was driven by Goda. Goda's daughter was riding in a car seat. The Buick Park Avenue was southbound on U.S. 31 and was driven by Daisy Mazeika, a 51-year-old Manistee woman.

Mazeika was killed as a result of the crash, according to release on Tuesday.

Goda was initially treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being transported to Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon, according to Tuesday's release.

The 2 1/2-year-old passenger was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Speed is currently being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the traffic crash, according to the release. Portions of U.S. 31 were closed for approximately 4 hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s road patrol and traffic crash reconstruction team, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Communications Center, Mason-Oceana 911, Michigan Department of Transportation, Mason County Road Commission and emergency first responders from Fountain, Grant Township and Free Soil-Meade fire departments and ambulances from Life EMS and Mobile Medical Response.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.