The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday that upcoming work on Fountain and Tuttle roads will lead to traffic closures.
Fountain Road between Darr and Ordway roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 15. The twin 9-foot by 13-foot culverts are being replaced with a new 32-foot-wide concrete arch culvert.
Tuttle Road between Fountain and Beyer roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 22. The existing 16-foot-wide bridge is being replaced with a new 18-foot-wide timber bridge. Hardman Contracting from Ludington is the contractor. Both projects will be completed by Nov. 15.
The detour routes are shown below for both projects.