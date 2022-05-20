The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday a handful of projects it plans to address starting Monday:
• Decker Road between Jebavy Drive and where the pavement ends will be reduced to one lane with flag control for paving;
• Morton Road between County Line Road and Gurney Creek will be reduced to one lane with flag control for paving;
• Contractors will be at the intersection of Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday to install “stop bars,” left turn arow and right turn arrow near Ludington Elementary School.