SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission stated several roads are scheduled to be paved Tuesday, according to a press release.
• In Pere Marquette Township, Patterson, Speer, Dunecrest and Shoreview each will be paved with the first of the smaller roads starting at 7:30 a.m.
• In Hamlin Township, Decker Road between Jebavy Drive and just into Victory Township is scheduled to be paved.
• In Grant Township, Morton Road south from County Line Road to just north of Gurney Creek is scheduled to be paved.
The projects in Hamlin and Grant townships was scheduled to begin Monday, but were delayed a day.