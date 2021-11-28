HART — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, on W. Taylor Road near North 72nd Avene in Hart Township, according to a press release from the state police.
A 23-year-old man from Shelby, who was a passenger, died Sunday morning following the crash where the motor vehicle struck a tree, according to the release. The driver of the vehicle and four additional passengers obtained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. A total of five people were in the vehicle.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Hart Fire Department and Life EMS.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Hart Post, according to the release.