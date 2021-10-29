AMBER TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 45-year-old Mason County man whom they allege was in possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated deputies stopped a vehicle at 12:52 a.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Hansen and Gordon roads in Amber Township. The man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on the charge. Deputies state the suspect “reportedly found in possession of 41 grams of suspected” methamphetamine.
The man is in the Mason County Jail awaiting arraignment in 79th District Court, according to the release.