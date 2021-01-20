Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. High 32F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph.