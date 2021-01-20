The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man and is seeking charges of misuse of a 911 communication line and threats against to a government building following a series of incidents Tuesday, according to a release from Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that deputies responded to several calls related to threatening calls being made to “numerous officials at the Mason County Courthouse.” At the same time, the Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch Center received “several obscene and bizarre 911 calls as well,” Cole stated in the release. The calls to both location were tied to the same telephone number, he said.
The call center itself received 26 calls between 10:33 and 11:35 a.m., and the duration of the calls lasted between a few seconds to up to a minute, the release stated. All of the calls involved the 34-year-old man, Cole stated, making “vulgar, non-sensical and threatening comments.” He also stated similar calls were placed to “several employees at the Mason County Courthouse.”
Cole stated that the man was found walking on North Dennis Road near Hansen Road, and he was arrested without incident.
Cole stated the reports are before the Mason County Prosecutor's Office to review and file charges.