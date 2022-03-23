Some details of a fire that claimed the life of a Sheridan Township man were released during a press conference Wednesday morning at the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Grant, 57, died in a fire on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, as did two dogs at his residence. Hope Lynn Snyder was arraigned last Friday on several felony charges including murder and arson in relation to the fire.

Snyder, 41, of Kincheloe, faces a felony count of homicide open murder, homicide murder in the first degree, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant, third conviction. She was arraigned in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.

There is no bond, and she is lodged at the Mason County Jail.

"The defendant has a presumption of innocence. … It is a fascinating case," said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. "It showed a great deal of work and patience that went into it. I know we're talking five months since this fire took place. These events sometimes take a lot of time.

"Patience proved fruitful for our investigators in this matter."

Cole spoke to the family, too, thanking them.

"I cannot the imagine the pain you have gone through, and for that, I am truly sorry," he said. "But you were patient with us. During those times when social media was abuzz with various theories and rumors, you allowed us to work at the pace that best served the investigators.

"For that, I am grateful."

Cole said near the end of the press conference that it took a lot of work.

"I hate to say it, but this could have been written off as a fatal fire," he said. "But there things that were just not adding up."

Investigators conducted 18 interviews, Cole said, and picked up 23 search warrants including eight on electronic devices. The investigation went through five other counties besides Mason — Saginaw, Osceola, Tuscola, Lapeer and Mackinaw — plus it took investigators to Alaska.

"This trip was crucial in tying evidence gathered in Mason County and to validate statements that were made," Cole said, adding that "the trip to Alaska was well worthwhile."

Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink and Cole declined to state the nature of Grant's death, only adding that he was alive on the second floor at the time the fire was set at the residence. Kreinbrink said the fire started on the first floor.

"My preference would be to release that information in the course of the proceedings," Kreinbrink said, "particularly at the preliminary examination."

Cole said Grant and Snyder were acquaintances.

"Miss Snyder had visited Mr. Grant's residence on at least one other prior occasion before the fire. As to the particular details of their relationship, that will come out as evidence is presented to the court," Kreinbrink said.

Snyder drove a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche that belonged to Grant to the Saginaw Bay region. It was recovered on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in a parking lot in Saginaw at a children's hospital, but Cole didn't know Wednesday morning the exact hospital where it was recovered.

When investigators notified the media of the missing vehicle, Cole said an individual contacted them from Osceola County about Snyder.

"That put us on a course going east from here. Our detectives worked with the authorities from those counties as mentioned after tips were received, investigative tips were received in those areas," Cole said.

Cole said Snyder took a flight from MBS International Airport near Freeland that Friday to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, and she was arrested by Detroit Metro Airport Police as she was coming off of her plane from Freeland. She was apprehended without incident.

Kreinbrink said Snyder intended to board a flight for Anchorage, Alaska.

"I reached out to Sheriff (William) Federspiel over in Saginaw County and (asked) can you get to the airport and get a hold of her for us," Cole said. "They just missed her. She board a flight. At that time, our detectives were heading across U.S. 10, heading to Saginaw to try to get her.

"When our detectives learned she hopped a flight, our detectives hopped on (I-75) southbound and started heading to Detroit. We made a phone call to the Detroit airport police, and they got her getting off the flight in Detroit," he said.

"Early on in the investigation, we knew there was a tie to Alaska. We didn't know what that really was or how significant it was. Through the execution of search warrants and information, I felt it was prudent to get our detectives to Alaska.

"Not that I don't trust the detectives in Alaska, but our authorities had information that had not been released that needed to be communicated to a person in Alaska. I thought that it was important that the people she was communicating with in Alaska saw Mason County detectives in Alaska. I think it sends a message that we're very serious about this."

Snyder pleaded guilty to a count of attempted unlawful driving away an automobile earlier this year as it was related to the fatal fire, and she was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday to the crime. She was initially charged with unlawful driving away an automobile. The sentencing hearing was adjourned because she has a different attorney representing her.

"She was a very significant flight risk," Kreinbrink said. "I think there was a mutual concern about an individual being sentenced and leaving our community or being out and about in our community without the proper repercussion, so to speak. My office … together with the sheriff's office, worked diligently to make sure that these charges were levied prior to the sentencing."

"There was an enormous amount of pressure put on our detectives," Cole said. "As an elected official, and a person who has worked in law enforcement for 37 years, this is an incredible case. It is a case like I've never seen in my career. I had inside information from our detectives that there was no way — if the prosecutor was going to levy these charges — there was no way we could allow her on the streets and face our public knowing what I knew.

"I appreciate the detectives working at a break-neck pace to put what they knew on paper to get it to the prosecutor so the prosecutor can bring charges."

Snyder previously was convicted of two prior felonies, Kreinbrink said. On Jan. 25, 2001, she was convicted of larceny of a building in a case from 11th Circuit Court in Mackinaw County. She also was convicted of a felony of theft $1,000 to $24,999 in Superior Court in Alaska.

Cole said that he wouldn't characterize people as helping Snyder in November after the fire, but added that "all options are on the table."

"If there are people that have information or there have been people who have been dishonest with our detectives, they need to understand that this is a serious matter," Cole said. "We're talking about the death of a citizen. We're talking about the death of a member of our community.

"We're trying to give hope and closure to one of our families."

Cole was thankful for fire departments — Fountain, Branch, Custer, Free Soil-Meade, Scottville and Pere Marquette — that assisted at the scene of the fire. He thanked the Anchorage Police Department and the Alaska State Police. He thanked the fire marshal's division of the Michigan State Police as well as detectives: Det. Sgt. Tom Posma, Det. Mike Kenney and Det. Steve Hansen.

Cole said the investigation remains open. Kreinbrink said she was not aware if Snyder was facing other charges in other counties.

"We review the facts and evidence before us," Kreinbrink said. "I don't want to make a statement saying that we definitively are not going to have other charges, but we are reviewing the actions of those individuals or individuals who may participated with or assisted Miss Snyder and issue charges accordingly, if appropriate."