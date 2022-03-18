Charges as the result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal house fire last November will be announced during a press conference next week, according to a release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
The office will be hosting the press conference for the media at 10 a.m., Wednesday. It will be jointly hosted with Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink and Michigan State Police Lt. James Coleman of the Hart Post, according to the release.
The charges are related to a fatal fire that took place at 3746 N. Morse Road in Sheridan Township in Nov. 22. Jeffrey Allen Grant, 57, died in the fire at the residence. All three entities investigated the incident since that time, according to the release.
What the charges are and who they will be charged to were not stated in the release.
Hope Lynn Snyder of Kinceloe was charged in November with unlawfully driving away a 2003 black Chevrolet Avalanche that belonged to Grant from the scene of the fire. At the time of Snyder's arraignment, Cole told the Daily News she solely was being charged for the allegations with the vehicle.
The vehicle was recovered in Saginaw, and she was arrested in Detroit.
She pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to attempted unlawful driving away in 51st Circuit Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday in circuit court.
Since her arraignment, Snyder has been lodged in the Mason County Jail.