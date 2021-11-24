The Mason County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a vehicle that was reported stolen, and it relates to a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Sheridan Township.
Detectives with the office are attempting to locate a 2003 Chevy Avalanche that is black in color with a license plate number of EKN 1646, stated Sheriff Kim Cole in a release. The truck has an aftermarket fog light system on the front bumper, Cole stated.
The vehicle is reported as stolen, Cole stated.
The truck was at the scene of a fatal fire that first responders went to at 9:30 a.m., Monday. A passer-by of the home in the 3700 block of North Morse Road saw the structure fire and alerted authorities. Later, it was discovered a person was dead in the residence.
The identity of the deceased individual has yet to be released by the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle are asked to call the Mason-Oceana 911 Center at 231-869-5858, the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 231-843-3475, the person's local 911 center or Silent Observer at 888-786-7274.
Information needs to be to the attention of Det. Sgt. Tom Posma of the Mason County Sheriff's Office.