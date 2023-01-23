With the recent uptick in identity theft and reports of scammers, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole reminds county residents to keep a close eye on their financial accounts.
“It’s really important for people to keep a close eye on their bank accounts and credit card statements,” Cole said. “With the tax season upon us scammers and those wanting to commit fraud will be in overdrive attempting to take your hard earned money.
“These people will try and get your money by whatever means possible, including posing as you to steal your tax returns,” he added.
Cole said people should utilize services that can help them keep track of their finances and one that also watches your credit scores. Many of these programs are free and most banking institutions include that service as part of what they do for their customers.
“If you suspicious activity on any of your accounts, notify your banking institution and the credit card company, and then a police agency,” the sheriff said. “If your Social Security happens to get compromised, report it immediately to the Social Security agency.”