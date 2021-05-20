The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday afternoon that the 2-year-old child who was retrieved by deputies on Monday after falling into a swimming pool in Hamlin Township has passed away.
The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was listed as being in critical condition.
The incident, listed as a near-drowning by officials, took place at 6:36 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The child was not breathing and was receiving CPR from her father when deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office stated.
The first deputy on scene took over CPR until Hamlin Fire and Life EMS arrived.
An investigation revealed that the child had left the house unnoticed and fallen into the pool.
In addition to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan State Police Hart Post, Hamlin Fire, Life EMS and the MCSO Victim Services Unit all responded to the scene.