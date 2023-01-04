Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole on Wednesday announced the retirement of Det. Sgt. Tom Posma and the promotion of several others in his department.

POSMA RETIRES

Det. Sgt. Tom Posma concluded his law enforcement career on Dec. 31, 2022 following 28 years of service to the citizens of Mason County.

Posma was a graduate of Mason County Central Schools and West Shore Community College and a U.S. Army veteran.

He led the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau for 18 years and is retiring in good standing after meeting the requirements to do so. Throughout Posma’s career, he amassed scores of awards, commendations, training certificates and letters of accomplishment.

Posma was also the commander of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team.

Sheriff Kim Cole stated his office wishes Posma well as he ventures into the next chapter of his life.

"To Det. Sgt. Posma, I wish you well in your retirement and next phase in life," Cole stated. “Please join me in congratulating and thanking Det. Sgt. Posma in his retirement and those who will be the next generation of leaders in your sheriff’s office."

PROMOTIONS

Posma will be replaced by Det. Sgt. Mike Kenney, who was promoted effective Jan. 1.

Kenney started his career with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in December 1996 as a road patrol Deputy and was promoted to the rank of detective in January 2009. Kenney is a graduate of Ludington High School and West Shore Community College.

Sgt. Kyle Boyd was promoted to the rank of Detective Jan. 1. Boyd joined the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in February 2014 as a deputy sheriff and was promoted to road patrol sergeant in January 2020. Following a promotion examination process, Sgt. Boyd was promoted to the rank of detective.

He moved to Michigan from Ohio and is a graduate of West Shore Community College.

Sgt. Levi Wolthuis was promoted to the rank of road patrol sergeant on Jan. 1. Wolthuis joined the Mason County Sheriff’s Office June 2019 and is currently a member of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. Wolthuis comes from Martin, Michigan, and is a graduate of Ferris State University.

“I consider myself to be one of the luckiest sheriffs in the state. To have such men and women of the highest integrity and skill set seek to be members of this agency and community really makes my job easy," Cole stated. "Being a Mason County Deputy Sheriff is not just a job, it is a career. To each employee who tested for these promotions, I want to thank you for putting yourself out there to make our agency and community better. The testing phases and interview process was not easy but your willingness to test shows your commitment to those you have taken an oath to protect.”