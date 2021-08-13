A 16-year-old Mason County male died Wednesday after reportedly sustaining an injury at Ludington State Park, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
No foul play is suspected.
According to the release, at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, emergency crews were called to the Pines Campground at the Ludington State Park regarding an unresponsive 16-year-old male. Hamlin Township Fire, Life EMS, Ludington State Park rangers, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives all responded to the scene.
In spite of life-saving measures being initiated by park rangers and citizens camping at the state park, and advanced care by Life EMS and Hamlin Fire, the victim was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The victim was transported to WMED in Kalamazoo for further examination where an internal injury was discovered. Information related to that injury was passed on to Mason County detectives. A search was organized by detectives and Mason County Emergency Management in an effort to identify and collect any potential evidence to corroborate the injury.
That search was conducted Friday, Aug. 13, and evidence was located near where the victim was found to substantiate the medical examiner's findings.
The victim is only being identified as a resident of West Michigan and no foul play is suspected. The case will remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Riverton, Scottville, Ludington and Hamlin Fire, Mason County Emergency Management, Michigan DNR and park rangers with both Ludington State Park and Orchard Beach State Park all assisted deputies at the scene.