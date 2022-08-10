Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole announced Wednesday morning that his office received a Blue View Technologies Video Ray Underwater Remote Vehicle from his counterpart in Ottawa County, Sheriff Steve Kempker.
The vehicle, which does side sonar, was accepted as a donation to the county by the Mason County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday night.
According to a release from Cole, his office applied for grants from the federal government to purchase this type of equipment. Ottawa County, though, did receive funding for such an item and replaced this model with a newer one. The older one, then, was available to be gifted to another agency.
“This very piece of underwater equipment has been used numerous times here in Mason County over the past several years during water emergencies,” Cole stated in the release.
This Video Ray Underwater Remote Vehicle is equipped with high intensity lighting, sonar, live feed video and a remote extendable arm, which is capable of grabbing a hold of objects under water, according to the release. This equipment will be deployed during water emergencies and used when conditions are too dangerous for divers to enter the water.
“Sheriff Kempker and I have been friends for the past two decades, and I am grateful he thought of us as a recipient to receive such a great piece of equipment,” Cole stated in the release. “In the spirit of 'paying it forward,' I have emailed the sheriffs of Lake, Manistee and Oceana counties and offered this up as a regional asset.”