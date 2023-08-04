MANISTEE — The U.S. Coast Guard stated the diesel fuel leak from the motor vehicle Manitowoc was controlled in a press release Friday afternoon.
“A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen Friday morning,” the release stated.
The Coast Guard stated that a unified command includes the service, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie counties’ sheriff’s offices; City of Manistee; and, Rand Logistics, the parent company that owns the ship. The group is closely monitoring the response.
The motor vehicle Manitowoc, a 612-foot bulk carrier, set anchor around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when it reported a leak from its starboard diesel tank. The amount of the fuel that leaked from the 1-inch hole in the tank was not determined.
A temporary repair was made, and the Coast Guard stated Friday afternoon that both it and the American Bureau of Shipping assessed those repairs.
“Upon review and assessment, the vessel’s proposed plan to transit to Muskegon to effect permanent repairs was reviewed and accepted by the Coast Guard,” the release stated. “The American Bureau of Shipping and the Coast Guard will oversee the permanent repairs. Resources will remain available to respond during the transit, if needed.”
The release stated that shoreline assessments will continue, and there were no impacts.
“We appreciate the collaborative efforts of state, local, and tribal agencies, which swiftly and efficiently addressed and continue to monitor the situation,” stated U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Seth Parker, Incident Commander, Unified Command, in the release. “The success of this operation underscores the importance of interagency coordination and our shared commitment to safeguarding our natural resources.”
The release stated that there is not a known or expected impact on drinking water.