MANISTEE — The ship Manitowoc was no longer leaking fuel into Lake Michigan, according to a social media posting by the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Thursday afternoon.
The Manitowoc reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday that the 612-foot bulk carrier had a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank, and it had a potential of spilling 45,174 gallons of diesel, a press release from the Coast Guard stated early Thursday morning.
A 400-foot sorbent boom was deployed to help contain the spill, the Coast Guard also stated. A visible sheen that is 2 nautical miles by 0.75 nautical miles wide was reported between Portage Lake and Portage Point Wood Reserve.
“The closest affected area is 0.8 nautical miles from shore,” the Coast Guard stated on Twitter.
District Health Department No. 10 and other agencies are asking residents to avoid skin contact with the surface water in the area of the Fifth Avenue Beach in the City of Manistee because of the spill.
“Residents are advised to avoid body contact with surface water along the shoreline in Manistee County, if they observe the presence of any diesel fuel contamination,” stated Matt Fournier, DHD10 environmental health supervisor stated in a release from the health department.
The DHD release stated that diesel is a potentially hazardous material that can present significant health impacts with prolonged exposure. The health department also advised people not to attempt to rescue wildlife and instead to call 231-723-6241 of any confirmed sightings or contact with diesel fuel on the shoreline.
The Manitowoc was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River empties into Lake Michigan. A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting northeast from the ship within a few hours of the report, the Coast Guard stated.
According to the Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was mapping the projected movement of the spilled fuel, too.
Also assisting with the response was the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee and Benzie counties’ sheriff’s offices, and the City of Manistee.
The Coast Guard stated early Thursday morning that the cause of the spill was under investigation.