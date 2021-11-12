Area law enforcement and emergency responders are holding a “Lights On” celebration of gratitude for hospital workers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, according to a press release from Spectrum Health.
The event will take place in the south parking lot of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s Medical Office Building, with people encouraged to remain in their cars for safety, the release stated. Community members are invited to display messages of thanks, honk their horns and flash vehicle lights.
Vehicles are invited to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Just prior to the 6 p.m. start, Rev. Henrik Lidman of Prayer and Praise Assembly will provide a blessing for all hospital workers.
“The public safety community recognizes challenges the health care community faces daily,” stated event organizer and Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal in the release. “Rising COVID numbers, patients and family members frustrated with longer-than-normal waits and staffing shortages put tremendous strain physically and mentally on our nurses, doctors, receptionists and technicians. Small moments like the ‘Lights On’ celebration illustrate how not only the public safety community, but the Mason County community as a whole, truly appreciates what team members in the health care system do for all of us, patiently and with care, each and every day.”
“We are nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing the longest sustained surge of COVID-19 patients yet,” stated Drew Dostal, president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and northwest region market leader. “It has been tough on our teams and especially our frontline workers. Our teams are dealing with challenges at work, but also dealing with challenges at home and — for those with children at home — at school or with daycare. This has been a long and tiring effort. To have the community’s support means a lot to our team members.”
Throughout November, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital participated in a month of gratitude events and celebrations as part of Spectrum Health’s Grateful Giving campaign focusing on team member support.
“We have really tried to utilize this month of Thanksgiving to communicate to our teams how valued they are, how much everyone appreciates their hard work and just to recognize the extra effort in this latest COVID-19 surge,” stated Kaley Petersen, director of foundation and community services at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, stated the show of support is a boost to frontline hospital workers.
“These expressions of community support just really mean a lot to our teams, who have been working steadfast throughout the pandemic in a sea of challenges,” Mariani stated. “The current surge has been our most difficult to date because it is ongoing and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, so this comes at a really good time. We want the community to know that we are here for them, and to have the community show their support back to us, it just really means a lot.”