CUSTER TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office stated it worked with other first responders to rescue six people from the Pere Marquette River Saturday night near Indian Bridge in Custer Township.
According to a post on Facebook, members of the sheriff's office joined troopers with the Michigan State Police and responders from the Custer, Branch and Riverton townships fire departments to a water emergency at 9:47 p.m., Saturday night.
The post stated initial reports were of five victims 1.5 miles east of Indian Bridge on the river in kayaks and canoes who were "hung up on a log jam, in the dark and… (a) thunderstorm was approaching."
Sgt. Adam Lamb, marine deputies Mark Willis and Jake Lesinski, Trooper Matt Demny, Riverton Capt. Todd VanNortwick and citizen Jeff Englert went up the river to contact the victims.
"First responders reported having to walk through waist-deep water pulling and pushing their boats over and around multiple log jams in an attempt to get to the victims," the post stated. "First responders reported being in the water more (than) they were on their boats all while dealing with the thunderstorm above them."
When the first responders reached the victims, they learned there were six, not five, who needed assistance. The victims were stuck in waist-deep mud "and were exhausted," the post stated. "Hypothermia was starting to set in with two of the victims and one of the victims was starting to have complications with their heart."
Each of the victims were brought to medical services on scene. Lamb and Lesinski made two trips up the river to assist with transporting first responders who gave up their spots on their boats for the victim, the post stated. The first responders were off of the river by 2 a.m., Sunday.
The post stated Sgt. Matt Warmuskerken and Custer Township Fire Chief Darrell Crawford were instrumental running on shore command.
The sheriff’s office was not only assisted by the state police and the trio of fire departments, but also Life EMS. The post stated each of the victims were treated and released.