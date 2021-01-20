FloraCraft announced two new additions to its Wall of Fame, Judy Tomski and Jack Smith.

Smith was one of the most versatile managers of FloraCraft, according to a press release making the announcement. Smith was with the company from 1971 until his death in 2005. During his time of service, he managed the Waldo, Arkansas, operation before returning to Ludington to ultimately become director of production for the company’s floral division.

He was also responsible for the operational performance of FloraCraft’s England, Arkansas, plant. He was instrumental in managing the acquired straw production operations in Arkansas before that production operation was moved to Celaya, Mexico.

“Jack was an important part of my management team as we expanded our growth during the 34 years of his employment,” stated Lee Schoenherr, chairman of the board for FloraCraft, in the press release. “It was an emotional day for our leadership and our associates upon the untimely passing of Jack.

“We’re honored to celebrate him today – and forever – as a member of our Wall of Fame.”

Tomski, from Pomona, California, is the former plant manager of FloraCraft’s Pomona branch. Tomski began her career with Snow Foam Products, which was acquired by FloraCraft in 1989. Starting out as a line leader, she expanded her employment responsibilities in management over her 34 years with the company. She ultimately became plant manager in 1999 – a role she held for 10 years – where she was responsible for the operations of the facility on a day-to-day basis.

Tomski exemplifies the many opportunities FloraCraft team members have to experience in personal growth within the company, stated FloraCraft CEO Eric Erwin in a press release.

“Judy is a direct example of our commitment to promoting from within as our associates demonstrate potential to become company leaders,” Erwin stated in the release. “As the first female in our company history to become a plant manager, she paved the way for the next generation of FloraCraft leadership.”

The Wall of Fame was initiated in 2017 to recognize individuals who contributed to the successful operation of FloraCraft, the world’s leading manufacturer of craft and floral foam products.