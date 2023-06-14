Each year the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame honors a High School Female and Male Athlete of the Year. The senior athletes are chosen for their achievement in sport throughout their high school career.
The 2023 High School Athletes are both from Mason County Central, Geralyn Soberalski and Will Chye.
Geralyn Soberalski participated in competitive cheer and softball while at Mason County Central. A four-year letter winner in competitive cheer, she was all-state in both her junior and senior year.
Soberalski was West Michigan Conference honorable mention her freshman year and all-conference her final three years of high school. She was all-district second team in 2019-20 and all-regional first team in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
She earned the Miss Spartan Award and was team captain her junior and senior years.
In softball, Soberalski was team captain and earned the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
She made the honor roll each year of high school, was in National Honor Society for three years and was a four-year H.G. Bacon Award winner and a member of Student Council for three years.
Will Chye, a 2023 graduate from Mason County Central High School, earned eight varsity letters in basketball, baseball and football. Chye was West Michigan all-conference in football in 2022 and earned the MCC football Offensive MVP Team Award in 2020.
Chye excelled in basketball, earning all-conference honors in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He was Academic All-WMC for four years, won the Mr. Spartan Award three years and all-area in 2020-21. Chye scored 1,291 career points, the fourth all-time leading scorer for MCC.
In baseball, Chye was a three-time all-conference and all-district selection, a two-time all-regional and all-area selection, Muskegon All-Area Dream Team in 2022, MCC Big Bat Team Award winner in 2021 and PBR Summer Invitational MVP in 2022. Chye was team captain in all three sports, honored with the MCC Male Athlete of the Year Award and was a member of the Class E fastpitch softball state championship team in 2019.
He was a four-year H.G. Bacon Award winner, a three-year member of National Honor Society and a Summa Cum Laude graduate.
Soberalski and Chye will both be honored by the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 24, at the 19th Induction Ceremony at Lincoln Hills Golf Club and at noon the same day at Historic White Pine Village. For tickets, please contact MCSHOF Treasurer, Sharon McCumber at sharonmccumber@yahoo.com.