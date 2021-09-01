LANSING — Many state-designated trails across northern Lower Michigan – specifically in Lake and Wexford counties – were impacted by strong storms last weekend.
Many trees and branches broke and fell onto trails, creating hazardous obstacles.
As the Department of Natural Resources and volunteers asses these trails, closure signs and blockades will be placed in areas deemed unsafe. In the meantime, trail users are asked to use extreme caution, especially during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
“The trails could be dangerous particularly for motorized trail users who come upon unsafe trail conditions quickly,” stated Scott Slavin, Northwest Lower Peninsula trails specialist for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We urge ORV riders to slow down, take corners with extra caution, watch for potential hazards and stay on designated trails.”
Trail assessments and cleanup efforts are a collaborative effort between DNR staff and the many volunteers who maintain these trails on a regular basis. Trail users can report significant obstructions or erosion to Jessica Holley-Roehrs, DNR Parks and Recreation statewide motorized trails specialist, via email at HolleyJ1@Michigan.gov or 517-331-3790.
To learn more about ORV safety and rules or to view an interactive, printable map of state roads available for ORV use, go to www.michigan.gov/orvinfo or www.michigan.gov/rideright.
For the latest information on closures associated with this storm and other trail and other facility closures, visit www.michigan.gov/dnrclosures.