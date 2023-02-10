MILLINGTON, Tenn. — During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance three U.S. Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Ohannesian, the son of a Hart resident, is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft supporting the flyover.
The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the “Warhawks” of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129. Ohannesian joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Ohannesian serves as an aviation electronics technician currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147.
“I joined the Navy to see the world and to learn a useful trade,” said Ohannesian.
According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway. As Ohannesian continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving in the Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means to me that I am a part of a bigger family,” added Ohannesian.