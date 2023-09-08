The City of Ludington announced Friday afternoon that starting Wednesday, Sept. 13, that the northbound lane of South Rath Avenue between Loomis Street and Ludington Avenue will be closed to accommodate the construction of AndyS.
The lane will be closed for the entirety of the construction project, the city stated. Also, for six weeks near the start of the new year, all of South Rath Avenue will be closed in the block so a crane can do its work in setting the steel framing.
“While this will be a short-term inconvenience for business owners, residents, and visitors alike, this project requires this closure due to the tight spaces that a downtown development deals with,” stated Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster in the release. “The goal is to limit the impact to daily activities as best as possible, while allowing this project to move forward in a timely fashion. In the end, this project will provide a multi-floor entertainment venue that will add to the vibrancy of downtown Ludington year-round.”
“We appreciate the support of the community and the efforts of the city, (Michigan Department of Transportation) and the (Ludington Department of Public Works), as we begin construction on AndyS,” stated Dr. Andy Riemer and Suzanne DeMott in the release. “We would like to thank everyone for sharing in our excitement as we create AndyS as an addition to our great town.”