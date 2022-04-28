Food solutions company SpartanNash reached an agreement to acquire Shop-N-Save Food Centers, a three-store grocery chain in northwestern Michigan that includes Ludington.
The Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington grocery stores will be converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand, according to a press release from SpartanNash. The company plans to continue employment for all Shop-N-Save employees and expanding offerings available to shoppers. Founded in 1973 by William “Bill” DeVries, Shop-N-Save was a food distribution customer of SpartanNash for nearly 25 years.
“Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned and operated business for decades, and we are honored that the DeVries family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington through our Family Fare banner,” stated SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam in the release.
“As a people-first company, we welcome the Shop-N-Save team into the SpartanNash family, and we look forward to earning the loyalty of our new community members,” he stated in the release. “Our grocery stores are an important contributor to our business strategy, allowing us to provide a full portfolio of solutions for independent and chain customers that go beyond food distribution. We leverage the insights from our retail stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our global network.”
Family Fare was established in 1962, and SpartanNash operates 83 Family Fare stores throughout the Midwest. According to the release, shoppers of the former Shop-N-Save will have selections from the same departments they’ve had as well as the SpartanNash product lines.
SpartanNash will also offer its shopper loyalty program called Yes Rewards, providing store guests with digital coupons, featured clubs and other special perks to save on groceries and household products, according to the release.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our communities these nearly 50 years, and we are confident that with SpartanNash, guests of the new Family Fare stores will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety that they have become accustomed to at Shop-N-Save,” stated DeVries, president of Shop-N-Save Food Centers.