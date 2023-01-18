VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will hold an event, “The Future of Work: What it Means for You and Our Community,” a presentation by bestselling author and speaker Kevin Eikenberry on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The event is accessible at https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23. A recording of the event will be made available on the college’s YouTube page.

The Zoom event is part of Humankind’s focus on the future of work and the question. Discussion topics include “the great resignation,” "quiet quitting," remote work, work/life balance, shortening the work week, and full-time vs. part-time work, among others.

During this event,Eikenberry will address the changing societal expectations surrounding work, drawing on his 30 years’ experience working with leaders in the world of work across various sectors.

Eikenberry grew up on a farm in Scottville and graduated class valedictorian from Mason County Central High School. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, graduating with honors at the top of his class. Currently based in Indianapolis, he is the chief potential officer for the Kevin Eikenberry Group, a consulting and training company that has worked with business and industry of all kinds for the past 30 years.

One of Eikenberry’s areas of specialty as a thought leader is remote and hybrid work, an important focus of attention for this year’s Humankind series.

Regularly named one of the world’s top leadership and management experts, he has worked with leaders in at as many as 43 different countries. He's written many books, including the popular leadership guide, "Remarkable Leadership: Unleashing Your Leadership Potential one Skill at a Time." He is the host of "The Remarkable Leadership Podcast," which has listeners from more than 90 countries.

A seasoned and in-demand speaker, he has delivered keynote addresses to countless organizations including the National Institute of Health and the International Society for Performance Improvement, among many others.

In his spare time, he enjoys collecting antique John Deere tractors.

To learn more about Eikenberry, visit www.kevineikenberry.com/about-kevin.

“Mr. Eikenberry works with business and industry leaders every single day,” said Matt Sanderson, WSCC professor of philosophy and chair of the Humankind planning committee. “As a result, he has his finger on the pulse of where the future of work is headed. We look forward to hearing the wisdom he has to share from his many years traveling the country working with companies of nearly every kind.”

Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and more. For more information, visit www.westshore.edu or contact Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or 9231) 843-5937.