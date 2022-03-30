Of 152 entries, 13 area youth were selected as winners and 14 selected for honorable mention of the Reach Out and Read K-12 art contest sponsored by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Pediatrics, the hospital stated in a press release.

All winning and honorable mention artwork will be displayed at the pediatrics clinic at 907 E. Tinkham Ave. for one year, according to a press release from Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Each of the 13 winners also receives a certificate from the hospital and a $10 Amazon gift card. The art can be seen on the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Facebook page.

“We’re really pleased to be a certified Reach Out and Read location,” stated Dr. Kari Leikert, pediatrician at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Pediatrics, in the release. “We know that putting books into the hands of parents results in more frequent reading at home, accelerated vocabulary for kids and critical brain stimulation. We’re doing everything we can to promote literacy and optimize early childhood development, and the Reach Out and Read program helps us to do that.”

Reach Out and Read is designed to promote reading and literacy in children by having pediatricians and family medicine physicians prescribe and provide age-appropriate books to children during well-child visits, according to the release.

The program was begun locally in fall 2016. Since then, 10,375 books have been distributed through the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital pediatrics and family medicine clinics, according to the release. In addition, each newborn is given a starter board book at the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Birthing Center.

Financial contributions are always accepted for the purchase of Scholastic age-appropriate books, according to the release. Used book donations are not needed at this time. Anyone interested in making a financial donation may contact the Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital at 231.845.2233.

Reach Out and Read was founded in 1989 with its first program at Boston City Hospital (now Boston Medical Center), according to the release. By 2021, there were almost 1,500 sites distributing 1.6 million books per year throughout the country, and it’s now grown to 6.9 million books per year.

Winners: Ludington Area Catholic — Selena Le, Cole Jubar, Bodey Lawler, Eliza Schwass, Addison Torrez, Rayna Cox, Malissa Le. Ludington Elementary — Caralynn Machin, River Saya, Penelope Grubich, Marie Raven. Mason County Central Upper Elementary — Ebbie Eberbach. Mason County Eastern — Emma Whitaker.

Honorable mentions: Ludington Area Catholic — Andrew Bauer, Bradey Lawler, Clara Lindbloom, Corinne Jubar, Rymer VonSprecken, Giada Simone, Alexander Urka, Peyton Schwass, Grace Hackert. Ludington Elementary — Hartley Alvesteffer. Ludington High — Abigail Ashley. Mason County Eastern — Briann Peters, Greyson Knapp. Pentwater — Cyniah Haight.